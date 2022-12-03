journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

