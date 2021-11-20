journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

05-23-52-53-59, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 5

(five, twenty-three, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: five)

