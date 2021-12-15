Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
33-35-44-55-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Money key to some elections, but not all in Butler County
2
Butler County Jail inmate’s creative Christmas village made of...
3
Top local news for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
4
Hamilton Schools superintendent: Handful of educators have stood out as
5
Grand jury to consider case of man charged with snatching elderly...