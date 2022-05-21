Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
33-40-59-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-three, forty, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, May 20, 2022
2
Spooky Nook Sports ‘ushers in a new era in Hamilton’
3
Ex-P&G employee indicted after threats caused offices to close for...
4
2 students, driver taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus...
5
5 uplifting stories: Fairfield senior earns 2 degrees simultaneously, a...