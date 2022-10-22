journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

