journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-07-10-45-64, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(four, seven, ten, forty-five, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000,000

In Other News
1
Fairfield City Council narrows the list for candidate replacement to 4
2
Assault of transgender Oxford man at Preble Co. campground under...
3
Stolen YMCA canoes were purchased for kids’ summer camp
4
Talawanda teacher accused of misconduct permitted to resign
5
Model T Ford Club’s tour kicks of Saturday at Spooky Nook
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top