Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(two, twenty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

