journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-12-13-19-52, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(three, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

In Other News
1
P&G raises prices on some of its brands
2
Middletown Council expected to delay vote on $1.3 billion Hollywoodland
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Early voting turnout for Nov. 2 election in Butler County outpacing...
5
Hanover Reserve fire: Area businesses offer to help those suddenly...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top