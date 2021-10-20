Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-12-13-19-52, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(three, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
