Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
