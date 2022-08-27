journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)

