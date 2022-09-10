Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
In Other News
1
Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom
2
Traffic alert: CSX to close two Hamilton crossings next week
3
Warren County climbs to ‘medium’ COVID community level
4
Middletown receives 5 proposals to renovate downtown, school properties
5
‘Flying Circus Airshow’ coming to Butler County this weekend: What to...