Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
In Other News
1
Schools, students celebrate ‘Who Dey FriDey’ with focus on teamwork
2
Chamber touts program to match skill sets of employees with potential...
3
Man’s death, alleged fight in Fairfield Twp. remains under...
4
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
5
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...