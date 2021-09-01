journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-14-31-58-68, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

