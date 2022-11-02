journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

In Other News
1
Pumpkin catapulting event in Oxford promotes composting; Miami students...
2
State files lawsuit against Dollar General for alleged price...
3
$900K in renovations of Central Connections turn building into...
4
Pike County trial: Defendant’s mother testifies whole family committed...
5
Forest Fair demolition project receives state funding
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top