Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-34-40-41-53, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4
(four, thirty-four, forty, forty-one, fifty-three; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $226,000,000
