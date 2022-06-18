Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
20-36-53-56-69, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, thirty-six, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
