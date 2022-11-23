Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
