Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County
3
Hamilton celebrates West Side players, Fairfield man featured on Food...
4
What does it mean when one-third of Ohio nursing homes have staff...
5
Raucous Hamilton school board meeting includes parents arguing against...