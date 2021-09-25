journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

