Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

09-14-26-29-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(nine, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

