Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-06-16-21-22, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(four, six, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
