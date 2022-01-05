Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-06-16-21-22, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(four, six, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

In Other News
1
I-71 reopened after crashes in Warren County; One flown, others driven...
2
Middletown Schools reinstates mask requirement for students, staff
3
University of Cincinnati goes back to having remote classes due to...
4
Top local news for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
5
Video: Overturned semi full of crushed cars blocks ramp from eastbound...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top