Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-08-26-30-39, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(seven, eight, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
In Other News
1
Bunbury Music Festival canceled for 2022 due to pandemic, supply chain...
2
ICYMI PHOTOS: Middletown Santa Parade kicks off Holiday Whopla...
3
GIVING TUESDAY: Your gift helps local families in need
4
‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns’ to be highlight of Fitton Center...
5
Lakota board members clash over public records, finances