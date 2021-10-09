journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 5

(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: five)

