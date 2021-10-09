Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: five)
In Other News
1
‘Hollywoodland’: What’s there now, what would change for $1.3B...
2
COVID-19 quarantines cause cancellation of Middletown-Lakota West...
3
Butler County commissioners to hold public hearing on removing zoning...
4
School COVID-19 cases drop in Butler County as state average decreases
5
Butler County United Way to serve new city in county