Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-19-27-35-57, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
