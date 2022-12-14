journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

