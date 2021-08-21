journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

41-43-51-57-70, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(forty-one, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

In Other News
1
Butler County health commissioner retiring; ‘Time is right for a new...
2
Pilot killed in Champaign County crash ID’d; U.S. 68 remains shut down
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Liberty Way closure affecting traffic this weekend
5
6-year-old helps school with a lemonade stand, brothers start their...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top