Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $685,000,000
