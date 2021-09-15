journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(four, thirteen, nineteen, sixty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Richards Pizza looks to expand in Hamilton with tacos and more seating
3
Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati
4
I-75 closures coming this week in Butler County
5
Lakota board votes 3-2 to approve settlement for former Lakota East...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top