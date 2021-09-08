Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-17-25-32-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
In Other News
1
See that helicopter? Ohio marijuana eradication continuing with use of...
2
Missing Middletown 84-year-old woman returns home safely
3
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
4
Springfield commissioners to consider dual name for portions of West...
5
LPGA Tour returning to Cincinnati next year