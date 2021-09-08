journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

15-17-25-32-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

