Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

25-31-58-64-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-five, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $171 million

In Other News
1
Man gets 30 days in jail, probation in accidental death of Cincinnati...
2
Top local news for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
3
Teen girl ordered to remain in juvenile detention after allegedly...
4
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
5
Monroe HS grad, acclaimed filmmaker makes Forbes magazine’s rising star
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top