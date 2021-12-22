Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
25-31-58-64-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-five, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $171 million
In Other News
1
Man gets 30 days in jail, probation in accidental death of Cincinnati...
2
Top local news for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
3
Teen girl ordered to remain in juvenile detention after allegedly...
4
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
5
Monroe HS grad, acclaimed filmmaker makes Forbes magazine’s rising star