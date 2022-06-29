journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-12-21-43-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(seven, twelve, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

