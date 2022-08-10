Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
