Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-five, forty, forty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
In Other News
1
Hamilton government considers buying Chem-Dyne Superfund site
2
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
5 uplifting stories this week: A new record store in Fairfield...
4
PHOTOS: Winners of the 2021 Impact Awards in Middletown
5
Community Food Relief: How your donations could help local families