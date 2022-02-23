Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-17-22-57-62, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(six, seventeen, twenty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-two; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Butler County woman lives long enough to experience 2-22-22 for the...
2
Locals invited to take survey about Butler County tourism
3
Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
4
Just over 300 COVID patients hospitalized with COVID in southwest Ohio
5
Fairfield Footlighters to present ‘The Sunshine Boys’ comedic play