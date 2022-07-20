Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $555,000,000
