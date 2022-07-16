journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-20-26-53-64, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 5

(eight, twenty, twenty-six, fifty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000,000

In Other News
1
New bus garage for Talawanda Schools to cost $3.5M and be on high...
2
At least one flown to hospital after motorcycle crash near Blanchester
3
Juliette’s Hope Recovery Community to temporarily close in September
4
115-year-old Hamilton Caster transforms blighted area, brings new jobs...
5
WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top