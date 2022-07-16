Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-20-26-53-64, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 5
(eight, twenty, twenty-six, fifty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000,000
