Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(six, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

