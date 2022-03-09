Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-18-38-58-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(seven, eighteen, thirty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
