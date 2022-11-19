journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

