Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
29-45-50-59-62, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
