Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $225 million

