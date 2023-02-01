X
Dark Mode Toggle

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

In Other News
1
Third Ross Schools tax levy in 9 months headed to May ballot
2
Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
3
Coroner identifies man found dead near Middletown airport, park
4
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
5
Teen driver critical after crash with Lakota school bus
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top