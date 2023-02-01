Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
In Other News
1
Third Ross Schools tax levy in 9 months headed to May ballot
2
Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
3
Coroner identifies man found dead near Middletown airport, park
4
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
5
Teen driver critical after crash with Lakota school bus