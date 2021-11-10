Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-14-16-26-49, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Fairfield Twp. veterans committee to honor one of its own at Veterans...
2
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Your donations provide food to local families in need
5
Police work with woman to track stolen phone throughout Oxford