Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-11-50-63-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(six, eleven, fifty, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
$2.92M verdict awarded to Franklin man who sued doctor after losing...
85 years of Jolly’s: Drive-in stand remains popular for root beer and...
Top local news for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
Part of Hamilton’s Main Street will close Monday for gas main repairs
Bald eagles stuck in frozen German Twp. field