Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-15-21-27-61, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $39 million
