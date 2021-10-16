Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-20-31-34-65, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, sixty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
