Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
