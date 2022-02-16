Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-04-15-21-63, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(two, four, fifteen, twenty-one, sixty-three; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

