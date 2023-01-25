Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
