Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
