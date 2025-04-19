Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 6, 8, 13, 21
(one, six, eight, thirteen, twenty-one)
